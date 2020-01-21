Wigan man pleads guilty to having hunting knife and issuing threats during early hours town centre incident

A man has admitted to being armed with a Bowie-style hunting knife in Wigan town centre.

Joshua Wilkinson, 21, of May Avenue, Abram, was tackled by brave police after he was seen charging along Church Yard towards Market Place at 2.30am on Sunday armed with a 10ins blade.

Appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and threatening unlawful violence.

Sending him to Bolton Crown Court for sentence on February 17, the bench refused him bail because of his track record for skipping it, the seriousness of the offence and his existing criminal record

After the incident Chief Insp Nicki Tompsett, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “A 10ins long by two inches wide knife was swiftly recovered by one of our GMP officers this morning which could have caused serious harm in a central part of Wigan.

“The weapon has now been seized and will no longer be on our streets which is a great step in reducing knife crime and keeping the people of Wigan safe

“The officer was fearless in recovering the weapon and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his swift response and hard work that was aided by Wigan CCTV operators.”

