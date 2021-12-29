Wigan man pleads guilty to vandalising soap dispensers

Wigan and Leigh court

A warrant for the arrest of Dean Bootle had been issued by Wigan magistrates when the 32-year-old of Wesley Street failed to appear at a hearing at which he was charged with criminal damage to Transport for Greater Manchester property on November 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now brought before the bench, Bootle pleaded guilty to the single charge and was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.