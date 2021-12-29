Wigan man pleads guilty to vandalising soap dispensers

The law has caught up with a man accused of causing £1,000 damage to soap dispensers.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 7:54 am
Wigan and Leigh court

A warrant for the arrest of Dean Bootle had been issued by Wigan magistrates when the 32-year-old of Wesley Street failed to appear at a hearing at which he was charged with criminal damage to Transport for Greater Manchester property on November 18.

Now brought before the bench, Bootle pleaded guilty to the single charge and was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must observe a 7pm to 6am electronically tagged curfew for six weeks which confines him to his home and he must pay £200 in compensation.