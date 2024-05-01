Wigan man receives his punishment after assaulting woman and damaging table
A man who attacked a woman and damaged her property was given a community order.
Scott Worgan, 45, of Moresby Close, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and carrying out criminal damage to her table on March 10.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering a road from which he was excluded.
Wigan magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with six months of alcohol treatment, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and £80 fine.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £114 surcharge.