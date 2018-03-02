Wigan man's dog suffers horror injuries from razor blade found in treat

A Wigan dog owner was devastated when his beloved pet suffered horrific injuries after his mouth was sliced open by a treat containing a razor blade left on a public footpath.

Luke Myers from Marsh Green was walking his Siberian Husky, Juke, close to the Martland Mill industrial estate when the dog’s mouth began dripping with blood.

Juke's mouth injuries

Panicking, the 30-year-old retraced his steps to find a sugary treat on the floor with a razor blade embedded inside.

“I saw my dog interested in something on the grass verge,” he said. “So I went over and found he had spat a small piece of chocolate fudge out. I didn’t think much of it so carried on walking for about 30 seconds and then I noticed drips of blood coming from his mouth.

“So I had a look, when I opened his mouth blood just squirted everywhere. I panicked and rushed him home.”

Once checking Juke over, a terrified Luke could not find what had caused the bleeding and decided to leave his beloved pooch with a friend while he retraced the pair’s footsteps.

“I followed the blood trail back,” he said. “That’s when I found the fudge with a razor blade sticking out so I ran back home thinking he might have swallowed some of it.

“I took him to the vets where he had to have x-rays. They came back fine but he had a massive laceration down the back right-hand side of his tongue near his throat. He didn’t need stitches.”

Luke immediately took to social media to warn other people of the dangers, where he was told that a “couple” of similar incidents have taken place.

“I was fuming,” he added. I couldn’t believe it. I never thought this would ever happen to him. He’s still a bit shaken up but otherwise

fine.”

Although Juke had a lucky escape, the RSPCA said that this is not the first time treats have been deliberately spiked to injure animals.

A spokesperson for the charity told the Observer that they get calls where food containing nails or cocktail sticks or “something else” has been seemingly left out for animals to find.

The officer said that unless someone is seen leaving the treats it is difficult to conduct a successful investigation.

“It’s shocking that anyone would do something like this,” said the spokesperson.

“Causing unnecessary suffering to a dog is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act and carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a £20,000 fine.

“If anyone has specific information about what happened here they should call us on 0300 1234 999.”