Wigan man's fingers chopped off with cleaver in brawl

A Wigan man’s fingers were chopped off with a meat cleaver during a brawl, residents have reported.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a “large street disturbance” on Forest Avenue in Beech Hill just after 9.30pm on Christmas Day.

On arrival, officers found one man who had suffered an “injury to the hand”, however police were unable to make an arrest as the victim and witnesses refused to explain what had happened and why, or give any further details.

Paramedics were also called to the scene just minutes after police to provide medical treatment.

One Beech Hill resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has talked about the fight, slammed authorities for “dismissing” growing problems on the estate.

According to the source, anti-social behaviour is being caused repeatedly by the same group of people.

“There was a big street riot on Christmas Day”, they said. “Someone had their fingers chopped off with a meat cleaver. Officers told us at the time there had been a hand injury.

“My children are terrified living here, they are terrified when they see the police asking what’s going to happen.

“I have to keep the curtains closed now. I just think if the council won’t move us they should move the people doing this. You get the feeling you are just being dismissed.

“My husband works every hour God sends but you see people like that just getting everything handed to them for free.”