Wigan man sent to prison for harassment and banned from contacting woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man has been jailed for eight weeks for harassment which put a family in fear.

Daniel O'Donnell, 31, of Hesketh Street, Newtown, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, which involved going to a woman's property between July 18 and 19.

Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for eight weeks and imposed a two-year restraining order which bans him from contacting the woman and going within 100m of a certain property.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.