Wigan man spared jail for child sex offences and further charges dropped

Harry Brookfield, 24, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had also pleaded guilty to a charge of communicating with her with the intention of having sex and knowing her to be under age.

But two further child sex offence charges against him were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Appearing at Stafford Crown Court, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison but the term was suspended for two years. He must complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and observe a six-month electronically targged curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Stafford Crown Court

Brookfield must also sign on to the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.

He had also been accused of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence and inciting another girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity but had denied these and, after the Crown offered no evidence, the case was discontinued by the judge.