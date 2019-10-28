Wigan man stole razors after benefits were stopped, court hears

A thief stole razor blades after his benefit payments were stopped, a court heard.



Jonathan Chappell admitted to taking the £70 worth from Boots at Robin Park, Wigan justices were told.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Prosecuting, Ann Deakin said Chappell, from Up Holland, was spotted by a security guard at around 6.20pm on June 27 by a display of Gillette blades. He picked up three packets, removed the security tags and left them on the floor before heading for the exit.

When stopped, the 38-year-old initially denied having anything on him but then handed over one packet. The guard pressed him to return the others but he left without doing so.

Chappell was also in breach of a conditional discharge imposed earlier this year for shoplifting.

Bob Toppin, defending, said Chappell was desperate for cash after problems with Universal Credit.

He said: “Over the past four or five months he has managed to kick a drug habit and is now clean. He is quite proud of that. However, he was having problems with benefits and they were suspended for a period.

“Razorblades are easily sellable and can be used to get money for food until benefits are sorted out. He is embarrassed and remorseful about this. He had sincerely hoped this or any other court wouldn’t be seeing him again.”

The bench decided to let Chappell’s current conditional discharge continue, meaning he will receive a harsher punishment if he re-offends. They also fined him £40 and ordered him to pay

£50 compensation for the two packets of razorblades which were not recovered.