Wigan man threatened to slit people's throats before assaulting police officer with a broom

A Wigan man who threatened to slit people’s throats before assaulting a police officer with a broom, has walked free from court.



Jordan Richardson, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge was given a community order after appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive language.

The hearing was told how on November 19, police were called to a Wigan home to reports of someone “banging and shouting” in the street.

Richardson had been shouting that he was going to “burn a house down”.

The court heard that he also threatened to cut people’s throats and was kicking at the door of a house when police arrived.

Officers followed him into a house at which point he assaulted one officer with a wooden broom handle.

He initially appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded not guilty to three charges.

But the following day Richardson reappeared to change his pleas to guilty and was sent to the higher court for sentencing.

At his latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court, Judge Richard Gioserano ordered that he complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also give a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Richardson was also facing another charge of possession of a weapon (a stick) in public.

He was not sentenced for this.