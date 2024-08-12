Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man is due to appear in court charged with a series of offences including robbery.

Dean Carradice, of No Fixed Abode, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 39-year-old will appear at Bolton Crown Court today (Monday August 12).

In a social media post GMP Wigan West said: Officers would like to thank all the witnesses and people involved for their support in securing these charges.”