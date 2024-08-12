Wigan man to appear in court for robbery and assault
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man is due to appear in court charged with a series of offences including robbery.
Dean Carradice, of No Fixed Abode, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and assaulting an emergency worker.
The 39-year-old will appear at Bolton Crown Court today (Monday August 12).
In a social media post GMP Wigan West said: Officers would like to thank all the witnesses and people involved for their support in securing these charges.”