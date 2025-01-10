Wigan man to appear in court over attempted arson as two others face internet abuse charges
Greater Manchester Police supported by Wigan Council conducted an investigation into reports of abusive and targeted comments being made in the Ince community.
Neil Jones, 51, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has been charged with sending by a communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.
He has been bailed pending the completion of a pre-sentence report on March 10.
The second man received a £960 fine for pleading guilty to the same offences, which included a victim surcharge and court costs.
In addition, as part of the same wider investigation, a man has been charged following a suspected arson attack to a church in the area.
Kieron Mann, 30, of Warrington Road, has been charged with attempted arson and is next due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on January 15