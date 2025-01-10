Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has been charged with attempted arson while two other men face social media abuse charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police supported by Wigan Council conducted an investigation into reports of abusive and targeted comments being made in the Ince community.

Neil Jones, 51, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has been charged with sending by a communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been bailed pending the completion of a pre-sentence report on March 10.

Wigan and Leigh court

The second man received a £960 fine for pleading guilty to the same offences, which included a victim surcharge and court costs.

In addition, as part of the same wider investigation, a man has been charged following a suspected arson attack to a church in the area.

Kieron Mann, 30, of Warrington Road, has been charged with attempted arson and is next due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on January 15

Chief Insp Adam Wignall, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Greater Manchester Police and our partners take this sort of behaviour extremely seriously – threatening comments that can potentially lead to violence and damage in the community.

“My officers have worked incredibly hard to ensure justice and together with our local partners, we are committed to ensuring the safety of all of those in our local area. I would urge anyone with any concerns to get in touch with their local policing team.”