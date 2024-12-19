Wigan man to appear in court over Christmas dinner theft

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:27 BST

A Wigan man will appear in court following series of burglaries, where a Christmas dinner worth of goods were taken from a freezer.

A frozen turkey, two packs of pigs in blankets, a pack of prawns, spring rolls and chicken satay skewers were reportedly taken from the freezer in the basement of an address.

Gary Marsh, 38 of Heath Street, Golborne, was charged on with six counts of burglary and one vehicle interference.

Marsh will appear at Manchester Magistrates today (Thursday December 19).

News you can trust since 1853
