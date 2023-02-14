Wigan man to be sentenced for two assaults plus racial abuse on a Transpennine train
A Wigan 31-year-old has admitted to attacking two men and racially abusing another on a train.
Craig Higgins, of Church Lane, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Matthew Ibbs and David Graham and to hurling racial threats at Hassan Ali on a Transpennine Express service while travelling from Leeds to Dewsbury railway station in West Yorkshire on December 14 2020.
Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday February 15 for a live link hearing.