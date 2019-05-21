Wigan man to face crown court judge after pleading guilty to ABH and assault

A Wigan man will face a judge at the crown court after admitting actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault.

Stuart Partington, 37, has been remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police at the scene on Worsley Street on Saturday

He was arrested at an address on Worsley Street in Wigan on Saturday May 18, with police blocking off the street while officers detained him.

In the dock Partington, of Grasmere Terrace in Abram, admitted assault occasioning ABH in an incident some time between May 15 and May 18.

He also admitted committing common assault in an incident on March 4.

Partington will now discover his fate at Bolton Crown Court on September 17.

Magistrates also decided he will have to stay behind bars until his sentencing.