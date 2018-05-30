Wigan man to face trial for alleged police officer attack

A Wigan man is set to face charges of assaulting a police officer in the line of duty.

Lee Anthony Knowles, of Kingfisher Court, will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on July 27 charged with assaulting PC Benson.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 35-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday, May 29 when the prosecution told magistrates that the offence could be dealt with by way of summary trial, meaning that it will not be in front of a jury at crown court.

Knowles will stand trial in the same court on July 27 at 9.45am.