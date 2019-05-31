Wigan man to go on trial accused of stealing golf club safe containing £5,000

A man accused of stealing a safe containing £5,000 from Haydock Golf Club will go on trial next year.

Clifford Orme, 57, of Stoneyhurst Avenue, Ince, has pleaded not guilty to burglary and to charges of driving without a licence or insurance when appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

The case has now gone before a Bolton Crown Court judge, but has been adjourned until February 13 2020, during which time Orme will be remanded on bail.

A man accused alongside him is currently due to be sentenced on June 11, but that might now be delayed until after Orme’s trial.

Shane Ledwith 35, of Kings Road in Golborne, has already admitted to handling the safe when he appeared in before Wigan justices.