Wigan man to stand trial as he denies attacking woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman and will stand trial next year.

Nicholas Milligan, 30, of Christopher Street, Ince, is alleged to have assaulted the woman, causing actual bodily harm, in Standish between July 29 and August 7 last year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial at Bolton Crown Court on February 6.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice