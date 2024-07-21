Wigan man to stand trial as he denies attacking woman
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman and will stand trial next year.
Nicholas Milligan, 30, of Christopher Street, Ince, is alleged to have assaulted the woman, causing actual bodily harm, in Standish between July 29 and August 7 last year.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial at Bolton Crown Court on February 6.