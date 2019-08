A Wigan man will stand trial for murder next month.

Stephen Brocklehurst, who is accused of stabbing 32-year-old Leigh dad Philip Rooney to death at an address in Platt Street, Leigh, on February 23, has previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Brocklehurst, of Billinge Road, Pemberton, is currently remanded in custody pending the start of his trial at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, on Monday September 23.

The victim died from a stomach wound.