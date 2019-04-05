Wigan man trashed his partner's house after her daughter 'gave him cheek'

A Wigan man trashed his partner’s house before assaulting her because her 12-year-old daughter was “giving him cheek,” a court heard.

Daniel Baldwin lost his temper at the home of his partner Amy Bowman, damaging furniture and household appliances after taking issue with the way the young girl had spoken to him.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, where the hearing took place

The 27-year-old, of Selkirk Road in Norley Hall, then broke a door lock after being threatened with being locked out if his behaviour continued.

In a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon said Baldwin was “effectively blaming his behaviour on the 12-year-old daughter.”

The court heard how, around 5pm on January 21, Baldwin was at the home of his partner Ms Bowman and her child.

When he perceived the girl to be “giving him cheek,” he became aggressive, throwing his dinner at the television which caused the screen to crack.

He then left the house, and was still acting aggressively when he returned around 8pm.

Ms Bowman and her child went upstairs, and were followed by Baldwin who continued to shout at them. He punched the girl’s bedroom door repeatedly, causing a hole.

His actions were so aggressive that the girl and her mum were left in tears during the incident.

Baldwin then tried to rip the bannister off the wall while walking downstairs, leaving it hanging loosely, before pulling a mirror off a wall.

He then picked up a vacuum cleaner and threw it across the living room, breaking it in the process.

Ms Bowman then warned Baldwin she would have the locks changed to prevent him from returning to the house, he snapped a key in the backdoor lock to thwart her plans.

He then pushed her backwards with such force that she fell onto the sofa, and the police were finally called after he threatened to come back later in the evening and smash the windows.

He was arrested by officers and accepted causing the damage, later claiming he had paid for the repairs and that the vacuum cleaner had little value.

Baldwin originally denied both offences of criminal damage and assault by beating, but changed his pleas to guilty on the day his trial was due to begin.

During his sentencing, Baldwin told the bench: “I just want to say I apologise for what I have done and I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

He was given an 18 month community order, consisting of a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £200 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.