Wigan man tried to cut his throat in bid for help

A distressed man who tried to cut his own throat with a piece of glass has been brought before the court for “breaching the peace”.

The man, from Higher Ince, was arrested by police following a mental health episode because there was “nowhere else” for him to go.

The court clerk advised him to approach his GP for help with his mental health after he used a shard of glass to make “superficial cuts” on his neck after bingeing on cocaine.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, told the bench that on Saturday evening police were called after the man in question was ejected from a property in the borough.

“He wanted to return to his parents’ house but his dad said he wasn’t allowed there,” she said. “He told them he had been consuming cocaine. They took him to Wigan hospital because he was in a low mood and indicating that he didn’t want to be here any longer.

“He was left to receive some treatment but refused to deal with the medical team and wouldn’t speak to the doctor so he was discharged because he wouldn’t cooperate.”

Shortly after this the police were called back to his parents’ address. “He was cutting his neck with a piece of glass,” added Ms Kenyon. “His father told officers that he was in fear of what he might do. Officers found that he had superficial cuts to his neck. There was nowhere else for him to go apart from his gran’s house but police said he wasn’t allowed there either. He was arrested because there was nowhere else for him to go.”

The man told the court he had nothing to add. She advised him that he seek help from his GP or through the courts to address his mental health problems. He agreed with magistrates to a “bind over” of £100, meaning that if he breaches the peace again in the next six months he will pay the full amount to the court.