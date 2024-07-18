Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with a child under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

He has now been sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Bolton Crown Court.

He must do 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a four-year sexual harm prevention order was imposed