Wigan man walks free from court after admitting sexual communication with a child

By Alan Weston
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with a child under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.

Read More
Jury finds man guilty of murdering partner in her Wigan flat in 'vicious, pre-me...

He has now been sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Bolton Crown Court.

He must do 30 days of rehabilitation activities and a four-year sexual harm prevention order was imposed

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice