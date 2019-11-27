Wigan man was three times over drink-drive limit

A man has been banned from driving for three years after a police patrol found him three times over the drink-drive limit.

Kieron Ince, 37, of Elton House, Norley, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to admit to being at the wheel under the influence of alcohol and also on the same day to smashing a £5 kitchen plate belonging to Jeanette Gibson.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He had also been charged with assaulting both Jeanette and Rachel Gibson but those cases were dismissed after no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

He was stopped on Helvellyn Road, Norley, driving a Mercedes van. As well as the three years ban, he was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting Jeanette Gibson until May 24 next year.