Wigan man who confessed to child sex offences avoids jail
A Wigan 65-year-old who confessed to a series of child sex offences has been spared an immediate prison sentence.
Philip Turner, of Bratton Close, Winstanley, had previously stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to communicating in May 2020 with a 12-year-old boy for the purpose of sexual gratification by discussing sexual activity, sending naked images of a sexual nature and asking the boy to remove clothing and send a picture.
A second charge involved inciting a child of 11 or 12 in August 2013 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children in July last year, one of which fell into the most serious category (A) and four of which were category C.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing where a judge imposed a two-year custodial term but suspended it for the same amount of time.
Turner must complete 40 hours of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work and he must sign on the Sex Offenders’ register for a decade while being the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.