Wigan man who denied being armed with a baseball bat walks free from court
A man who denied being armed with a baseball bat has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 3:46 pm
Anthony Unsworth, 38, of Mesnes Road, Swinley, had appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to having an offensive weapon on Victoria Street on April 23 last. The bench ordered that the case be sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial but when he finally made an appearance there the prosecution offered no evidence and the case was dismissed.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.