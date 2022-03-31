Wigan man who had a library of vile child abuse and animal porn images is spared jail

Christopher Dickinson, of Cheltenham Avenue, Ince, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of having 188 pictures which fall into the most serious category of abuse: A.

There were further charges of possessing 123 category B images, 105 category C, and one prohibited picture of a child, plus 22 “extreme porn” images of intercourse between humans and animals.

Bolton Crown Court

He pleaded guilty to all the charges against him on his first appearance at the higher court.

He was given a 10-month prison sentence although it was suspended for 18 months.

Dickinson must also complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and forfeits his mobile phone and tablet.