A 40-year-old Wigan who launched two attacks and made threats to kill has been jailed.

Craig McCormick, of Randall Avenue in Shevington, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit causing Wayne MacAleavy actual bodily harm – after the charge was downgraded from intending to caused grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted causing Keith Roe actual bodily harm on March 21.

Jailed for assaults: Craig McCormick

The hearing was told that the victims were both housemates of the defendant and that the bruising suffered by Mr MacAleavy was consistant with an assault causing actual bodily harm rather than anything even more serious. An initially separate accusation of threatening to kill Mr MacAleavy was incorporated into the assault charge as an aggravating feature.

No evidence of Mr Roe’s injuries was presented at the hearing.

At a sentencing hearing this week the judge sent McCormick to prison for 22 months.