Wigan man who sent friend requests on social media is given suspended prison sentence
A suspended prison sentence was given to a man who breached a restraining order by sending friend requests on social media.
Alex Frost, 34, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on July 13.
He was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 prosecution costs.