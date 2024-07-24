Wigan man who sent friend requests on social media is given suspended prison sentence

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A suspended prison sentence was given to a man who breached a restraining order by sending friend requests on social media.

Alex Frost, 34, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on July 13.

He was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 prosecution costs.