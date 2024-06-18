Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl at the Trafford Centre plus drug-driving has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term

Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Manchester shopping mall on April 10 and to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, he was given a 14-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sexual assault took place at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10