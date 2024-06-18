Wigan man who sexually assaulted child at Trafford centre spared jail
A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl at the Trafford Centre plus drug-driving has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term
Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Manchester shopping mall on April 10 and to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.
Sent to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, he was given a 14-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.