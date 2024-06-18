Wigan man who sexually assaulted child at Trafford centre spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who admitted to molesting a schoolgirl at the Trafford Centre plus drug-driving has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term

Ismael Ibrahim, 45, of Withington Lane in Aspull, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Manchester shopping mall on April 10 and to driving a Honda Civic in Sale last June while under the influence of cocaine.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, he was given a 14-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

The sexual assault took place at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on April 10

Ibrahim must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities; there is a £154 victim services surcharge to pay and he must both sign on the sex offenders' register and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.