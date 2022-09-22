Kelvin James, 58, of Church Drive, Orrell, has previously appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the single charge of pursuing a course of conduct which he knew or should have known amounted to harassment and stalking.

The hearing was told that James had been hired by the London-based medic to carry out work on her parents' home in Lancashire and his unhealthy interest in her had gone from there.

A car tracking device

He admitted that he had fitted a tracking device to her car in order to monitor her activities.

The offence was committed between November 3 and 11 last year.