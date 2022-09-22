Wigan man who stalked a doctor awaits his court fate
A Wigan man whose stalking of a doctor included placing a tracker on her car will be sentenced in November.
Kelvin James, 58, of Church Drive, Orrell, has previously appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the single charge of pursuing a course of conduct which he knew or should have known amounted to harassment and stalking.
The hearing was told that James had been hired by the London-based medic to carry out work on her parents' home in Lancashire and his unhealthy interest in her had gone from there.
He admitted that he had fitted a tracking device to her car in order to monitor her activities.
The offence was committed between November 3 and 11 last year.
Sentencing will now take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court before which time James is on bail conditional that he does not have any contact with his victim.