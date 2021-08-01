Wigan man who stalked and intimidated a witness avoids jail

Magistrates told Aidan Bryan that only last minute guilty pleas had saved him from a hefty and immediate custodial sentence, having previously denied continually harassing a named woman and trying to get her to retract a statement in January and February.

The 28-year-old, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, was told by the Wigan bench: “The offence of witness intimidation is an offence that strikes at the heart of the criminal justice system. If defendants were allowed to behave in a manner such as this, then the rule of law would cease to exist. We are aware of the guilty plea but also that this plea was only entered on the trial date. You would have a very lengthy period before that to take advice change your plea.”

Bryan was given a 10-week prison term, suspended for 24 months. He must also pay costs and a victim surcharge of £478.

Police probe