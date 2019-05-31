Wigan man who swore at police tells magistrates he's given up alcohol

A man arrested for swearing at police told magistrates he has not drunk alcohol since.

Christopher Robinson was told to move on by bobbies as people congregated at an incident in Leigh town centre. But the 52-year-old swore at one of them and gave similar responses when he was asked to leave again, Wigan justices heard.

Robinson, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Representing himself, he apologised to the bench, saying he had been drinking whisky with a friend, which he does not normally drink. He said: “I was drunk that day and since that day I have not touched a drop.”

He received a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £170.