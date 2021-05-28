Wigan man who terrorised woman will learn his fate from judge
Steven Slater, 32, of Wigan Road, admitted threatening Rebecca Riley and causing her to fear for her safety
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:27 pm
A Wigan man who terrorised a woman will learn his fate from a judge.
Steven Slater, 32, of Wigan Road, stood before borough magistrates to admit threatening Rebecca Riley and causing her to fear for her safety between August 8 and 23 last year.
He was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on June 21.
