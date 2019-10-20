Wigan man who "thought he was fine" is banned from driving for the second time

A Wigan man has been banned from driving for the second time after getting behind the wheel while over the limit.

John Almond, of Hall Lane in Aspull, has admitted to driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit, saying he “thought he was fine”.

The 35-year-old self-employed joiner was sentenced by District Judge Mark Hadfield, who said that he was “foolhardy” to have risked it.

Prosecuting, Alan Bakker told the court that Almond, who was banned for drink driving back in 2006, had been driving on Warrington Road on September 18 when he was pulled over by police.

“It was around 1am,” said Mr Bakker. “Officers were notified about a male believed to be under the influence getting into his vehicle.

“The officers stopped the vehicle using emergency equipment.

“He (Almond) said he had some alcohol a few hours prior but he failed the roadside screening test.”

Police took him to the station where he blew a reading of 46mcg in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mcg.

The second reading was more than an hour after he was first pulled over.

When asked if he had anything to say for himself, Almond told Judge Hadfield: “I thought I was fine to drive, it must have been because I didn’t consume any food that evening.

“I wouldn’t have got into a vehicle otherwise.”

Almond explained that as a self-employed tradesman, he would struggle to get to jobs without his license.

However Judge Hadfield did impose a driving ban of 18 months.

He told the defendant that he would not have the chance to go on a drink-driving course as he attended one the first time he was disqualified and still re-offended.

He was given a £250 and will have to pay other costs totalling £117.