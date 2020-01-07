Wigan man who torched his rented flat avoids prison

A man who torched his flat has been spared an immediate jail term.

Wigan justices heard James Burns caused £1,000 of damage when he deliberately set fire to a bedroom at his rented home in Goose Green.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Landlord Anthony Freeney visited the address on December 27 after receiving complaints about his 37-year-old tenant.

The hearing was told that when he arrived, Burns was nowhere to be seen but that a fire had at some time in recent days been set in the rear bedroom which ruined the carpet and damaged a wall.

Mr Freeney contacted the police who traced Burns to another address the following day and arrested him.

Burns, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to arson and possessing an offensive weapon several days before the blaze was found.

The court heard police saw Burns walking down Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley, shortly after midnight on December 22.

Because of the lateness of the hour and the fact that Burns was acting shiftily they stopped him and, before they searched him, he admitted to having with him a Buck lock knife which the officers confiscated.

For the arson Burns was given a nine-week prison sentence although it was suspended for 12 months.

The bench said the crime was aggravated by the fact that the act was planned, the potential risk to neighbours from the blaze and the fact that he had removed the smoke alarm so that the fire had a better chance of taking hold.

It did take into account that Burns had eventually put out the flames himself.

He was given the same suspended sentence for possessing the knife - to run consecutively with the arson term. It was pointed out that this crime happened while he was on bail for another offence.

Burns was hit with a 12-month rehabilitation activity requirement which includes a maximum of 25 days’ activities and must also complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to Mr Freeney and must also fork out another £207 court costs and victim surcharge.