Wigan man will stand trial accused of stalking family member and stealing her passport
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of stalking a family member and stealing her passport.
Sean King, 52, of Christopher Street, Ince, is charged with stalking Kerry King, making her fear violence would be used, between August 10 and October 12, and stalking her between October 17 and 21.
He is also accused of stealing her passport between October 17 and 21 and breaching a non-molestation order by contacting her between the same dates.
King has pleaded not guilty to the four charges and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 30.
He was remanded on conditional bail.