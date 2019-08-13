Wigan man with drugs, cash and air gun walks free from court

A Wigan man found with drugs, thousands of pounds in cash and an air gun has walked free from court.

Bolton Crown Court heard that on the morning of November 21, 2018 police executed a drugs search warrant at Jason Fitzpatrick’s flat in Withington Lane, New Springs and the 47-year-old and his wife Lindsay were arrested.

During a search officers found a Falcon .22 pre-charged pneumatic air rifle, a quantity of cannabis and cash totalling £5,168. Both Fitzpatricks pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug.

At a previous hearing Lindsay Fitzpatrick was handed a £120 fine, plus a surcharge and costs totalling £145.

Jason Fitzpatrick was sent to the crown court for the air gun charges of possession without a licence and possession when prohibited and was sentenced to eight months’ jail suspended for two years with 15 days of rehabilitation requirements and a six-month drug dependency programme.