Wigan man with nine aliases - including Ronald McDonald and Peanut - is jailed for theft

A WIgan man with a number of bizarre aliases - including Ronald McDonald and Peanut - has been jailed after stealing £10.

John Geoffrey Hilton, 40 of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, appeared before town magistrates to admit stealing £10 from Gary Davies.

The hearing was told that this put him in breach of a suspended prison term imposed by Lancaster justices for taking a car without the owner’s consent then crashing it.

It heard Hilton went by several names, including different spellings and permutations of his first and middle names, bearing the surname Knight or Holmes plus those of Jono, Ronald McDonald and Peanut.

He was given 12 weeks’ custody for the theft and suspended sentence breach and ordered to pay compensation of £110.

John Geoffrey Hilton's full list of alternative names to appear on the court lists were:

Mr John Geoffrey Hilton

John Jeffrey Hilton

John Hilton

Mr John Hilton

John Holmes

Jono

John Patrick Knight

Ronald MacDonald

Peanut