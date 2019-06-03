Wigan man with two cannabis farms with output of £31,000 will only pay back £1

A man who ran two cannabis farms in Wigan with a combined estimated output of £31,000 has been jailed for 15 months.

But court attempts at clawing back Joshua Hill’s ill-gotten gains made little headway as he was only forced to part with a nominal £1 due to lack of assets.

A Bolton Crown Court judge warned him, however, that if he starts earning money or acquires any assets in the future, the authorities will be coming after

him.

The 29-year-old of Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, has pleaded guilty to producing the Class B drug following the discovery of 56 cannabis plants in police raids at homes on Sherwood Drive and Ormskirk Road, and also to possessing criminal property, namely cash from a bank transfer.

As well as his custodial sentence, the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs he had grown.

Sentencing had been delayed so that a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing could be held on the same day as sentencing, but it was revealed to the court that Hill had little by way of realisable assets.