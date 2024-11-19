Wigan man's arrest takes tally to 150 as probe continues into violent disorder in Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport, as Merseyside Police announce they have now detained 150 people.

The 35-year-old is currently in police custody.

The total number of people arrested following disorder in Southport and Liverpool this summer now stands at 150, with 104 charged and 80 people jailed for a total of 165 years and three months.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.