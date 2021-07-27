Wigan man’s home hit with closure order
A Wigan man’s home has been hit with a closure order.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:14 pm
Borough magistrates were told that David Conlin’s house at 7 Brabazon Place, Marsh Green, had been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
They ruled that only occupants of the address could go there for the next three months.
