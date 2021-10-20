Wigan man's road ban after failing to identify van driver following offence
A Wigan man is facing a hefty bill for failing to tell police who was at the wheel of his Ford Transit van when it was involved in an offence on February 28 last year.
Patrick Robey, 45, of Latham Lane, Orrell, was found guilty of five breaches of the road traffic act. With five £660 fines added to costs and a victim services surcharge, he has £3,575 to pay.
Robey was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.