Members of a multi-million pound drug and gun gang from Wigan have been handed lengthy prison sentences, with their ringleader jailed for more than 40 years, after police smashed through an encrypted messaging service.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

In April 2020, following the infiltration of the once-encrypted EncroChat by international law enforcement agencies, specialist detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s serious organised crime group launched a covert investigation into a large-scale drug, money laundering and firearms conspiracy.

It was led by Jamie Rothwell – who was shot at a car wash in Ashton in 2015 – with his drug empire estimated to have a street value of around £26m.

From top left: Terence McDonagh, Scott Davies, Callum Morris and Craig Makinson

Today, Rothwell has been jailed for 43 years, with seven other men also behind bars.

Craig Makinson, 50, of Springpool, Winstanley, was jailed for 38 years for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug heroin; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; conspiracy to supply class B drug amphetamine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Callum Morris, 33, of Carr Bank Crescent, Atherton, was jailed for 38 years for conspiracy to murder; conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

James Close, 44, of Henry Street, Leigh, was jailed for 36 years for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life; conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

From top left: Jamie Rothwell, John Stankus, Andrew Ackers and James Close

Andrew Ackers, 39, of Benjamin Fold, Ashton, was jailed for 10 years and two months for conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine; and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer/remove criminal property.

Scott Davies, 36, of Courier Place, Marsh Green, was jailed for eight years and six months for conspiracy to supply class A drug heroin; and conspiracy to supply class A drug cocaine.

Terence McDonagh, 34, of Thorncroft Avenue, Astley, was jailed for eight years for conspiring to possess firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

John Stankus, 70, of Wigan Street, Platt Bridge, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

When the encrypted platform was compromised in April 2020, Rothwell was living in Spain and continuing to orchestrate the importation and distribution of drugs, firearms and criminal cash.

Detectives were able to monitor his encrypted communications in real time, exposing his command over a sprawling criminal enterprise and his involvement in the trafficking of high-powered weapons, including AK-47 rifles.

Rothwell, 38, of Grindon Avenue, Salford, was deported to the UK in 2021 to face trial.

Senior investigating officer Det Sgt Colin Shackleton said: “The supply of class A drugs in this investigation was on an industrial scale, with the criminal gang making eye-watering profits.

"They believed they were above the law and having access to their messages gave us real insight into their arrogant, egotistical and apathetic nature.

“This has been a complex and long-standing investigation which has spanned years and international borders.

"These sentences today are testament to years of hard work by Greater Manchester Police SOCG team, Cheshire SOCU, the Crown Prosecution Service, Prosecution Barristers, the NCA and our partner agencies.

“It is not uncommon for suspects to flee the country in a bid to avoid facing the consequences of their crimes, but this case epitomises our dedication of bringing offenders to justice, regardless of where they try and hide.

“International collaboration was crucial to this case, and here we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and the Spanish authorities, and we continue to do so to locate fugitives who are currently at large.

“We share the common goal to see these people behind bars and we will do all we can to achieve this.”

Rebecca Macaulay Addison, specialist prosecutor for CPS North West’s complex casework unit, said: “The sentencing of these men concludes five years’ work by the Crown Prosecution Service, Prosecution Counsel and Greater Manchester Police, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

“The use of EncroChat communication devices as part of their involvement in serious organised criminal activities ultimately led to their offending coming to light.

“It was evident from EncroChat messages obtained that Jamie Rothwell, 38, played a leading role which included him organising the purchase and supply of class A drugs, firearms, ammunition and directing acts of extreme violence.

"The others who have been sentenced today and at previous hearings all played their part in the same criminal activities.

“The CPS continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who engage in such activity are brought to justice.

“We will pursue confiscation proceedings against the defendants to ensure that they do not profit from the money gained through their crimes.”

Wayne Johns, National Crime Agency senior investigating officer for Operation Venetic, said: “The NCA used its global reach to trace and arrest Jamie Rothwell, not just once, but twice, bringing him back from Spain and then Holland when he went on the run a second time.

“Fugitives should take note of the NCA’s tenacity in tracing wanted offenders, and working with partners such as GMP, we will never give up on finding and returning those who have fled justice.

“More than 2,200 criminals have been convicted under Operation Venetic, and Jamie Rothwell is one of the most dangerous.

“Throughout the operation, the NCA and UK police have stopped 200 threats to life, seized over £84m in criminal funds and more than eight tonnes of class A drugs, recovered 175 firearms and more than 3,500 rounds of ammunition.

"UK law enforcement will continue doing everything possible to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”