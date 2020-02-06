Wigan men accused of heroin supply

Five men have appeared in court accused of supplying heroin.

Stephen King, 42, of Crown Wood Court, Bamfurlong, John Hayden, 55, of Roman Road, Ashton, Ian Washington, 51, of Edge Green Lane, Golborne,

Andrew Tait, 39, of Tram Street, Platt Bridge, and Paul Adair, 44, of Simpkin Street, Abram, are accused of conspiring to supply a class A substance.

Manchester magistrates remanded them all in custody until their next appearance at the city’s crown court on March 2.

The men were arrested after specialist officers seized a van at Keele motorway services on the M6 near Newcastle-under-Lyme last Friday.