Wigan menace caller back in court a week later for rail fracas

A drunken man abused passengers and staff at a Wigan railway station, landing him in court for the second time in a week

Sean Breheny accosted Northern rail employees at Wallgate on New Year’s Day, who had intervened when he confronted a commuter.

Other news: Wigan retirees celebrate group's 10th anniversary



When the 51-year-old appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, it was his second appearance in seven days, having previously been convicted of making dozens of nuisance calls to 999.

It was around 7am on January 1, the court heard, when a commuter alerted a train driver to a man “causing a nuisance” while a train was waiting to depart the station.

The driver approached Breheny, of Bankwood in Shevington, to speak to him, at which point he came aggressive. A revenue protection officer spotted the commotion, and got involved only for Breheny to become even more agitated, launching expletives at the pair.

Breheny, who was noted to smell strongly of alcohol, then squared up to the revenue officer by puffing out his chest and pressing into him, behaviour which caught the attention of the station manager.

When he tried to intervene, Breheny said: “Hit me. I’m going to put you on your ****.” Police arrived quickly on the scene and Breheny was arrested.

Defending, Bill Pearson said: “It is not a pleasant incident. He is a chap who had a drinking problem.”

Justices ordered Breheny to pay a £60 fine, and a £30 victim surcharge. He was not given any additional punitive element due to being sentenced to a community order at his previous court appearance.