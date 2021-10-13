The moped has been seized and the driver has been arrested

The vehicle came to the attention of the police on Tuesday, after an officer on their first day in the traffic unit, spotted it being driven erratically.

Police say they stopped the driver and pulled him over to the side of the road.

After detaining him, officers reported retrieving several suspicious items on his person.

This included a "large quantity" of cannabis, as well as a knuckle duster.

It was also discovered he is currently disqualified from driving and should not have been using the vehicle, which was predominantly black.

