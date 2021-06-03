Wigan motorist admits drug driving on eve of trial

A motorist who denied driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis came clean on the eve of his trial.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:14 pm

Zacharia Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Wigan, initially denied having taken the drugs before driving a BMW in Thicketford Road, Bolton.

He will be sentenced on June 10.

