Wigan motorist admits drug driving on eve of trial
A motorist who denied driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis came clean on the eve of his trial.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:14 pm
Zacharia Mortimer, 40, of Portland Street, Wigan, initially denied having taken the drugs before driving a BMW in Thicketford Road, Bolton.
He will be sentenced on June 10.
