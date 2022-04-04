Wigan motorist arrested while high on drink and drugs at the wheel of a livestock transporter
A motorist caught at the wheel of an animal transporter while under the influence of drugs is awaiting his fate.
Michael Gibbons, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, stood in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to a series of motoring offences on two separate occasions.
The hearing was told that the 46-year-old tested positive for cocaine when police stopped an Iveco-Ford livestock carrier on the road near to his home on August 28 last year. He had initially denied the charges but later changed his pleas to guilty.
And he then pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane without a licence or MOT certificate – again on Bulteel Street – on December 19 and that he failed to stop for a police officer.
The case was adjourned until April 25 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports before which an interim driving disqualification was imposed and Gibbons was released on bail.