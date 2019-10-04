Wigan motorist banned for drink-driving 'did not think he was over limit', court hears

A motorist who unwisely decided to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol at home has been banned from the road.



Keith Fenton admitted to a single drink-driving charge at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, which heard the Worsley Hall 55-year-old was pulled over in a routine stop-check while in control of a Vauxhall Astra on Cypress Road at midnight on September 26.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

He gave a reading of 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35.

Fenton, who was unrepresented in court, told the bench he had consumed a few cans at home and then went to pick up friends, not thinking he was over the limit.

He was disqualified for 14 months, but accepted the chance to reduce his ban by taking a rehabilitation course.