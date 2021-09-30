Wigan motorist banned from driving after consuming more than double the drink-drive limit
A young motorist has been banned from the road after consuming more than double the drink-drive limit.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:28 pm
Thomas Preston, 26, of Longridge Avenue, Standish, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit having a reading of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months but he can reduce the period to 22 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers. He also has a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge to pay and they total £369.
