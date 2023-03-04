Wigan motorist broke the speed limit four times on the same stretch of motorway, court hears
A Wigan borough motorist broke the speed limit four times on the same stretch of motorway in the same year, a court heard.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kaleem Iqbal, 41, of Johnson Street, Atherton, was at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo which drove at speeds between 79 and 62mph on the M66 northbound on June 4, 5 and 8 then August 13, all last year when a 50mph restriction was in place.
The case was adjourned by Manchester and Salford magistrates until June 9.