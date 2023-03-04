News you can trust since 1853
Wigan motorist broke the speed limit four times on the same stretch of motorway, court hears

A Wigan borough motorist broke the speed limit four times on the same stretch of motorway in the same year, a court heard.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kaleem Iqbal, 41, of Johnson Street, Atherton, was at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo which drove at speeds between 79 and 62mph on the M66 northbound on June 4, 5 and 8 then August 13, all last year when a 50mph restriction was in place.

The case was adjourned by Manchester and Salford magistrates until June 9.

Iqbal broke the 50mph speed limit four times on the same stretch of the M66 last year
